Scandal Supercut: Watch Olivia Pope’s Lip Quiver In 60 Seconds [VIDEO]

Olivia Pope’s lip has been trembling on 100 this season. It’s pretty much what Kerry Washington has been known for in “Scandal.” We’ve decided to compile some of the best of Olivia’s lip quivers from the show. Enjoy!

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS

‘Scandal’ Got Clever With Hiding Kerry Washington’s Baby Bump

8 Sexiest Scenes From “Scandal” [VIDEO] | The Urban Daily

Scandal Star Columbus Short Allegedly Threatens To Kill Wife