Reddzz Rundown: B2K vs. Pretty Ricky VERZUZ Rumors Heat Up As Fans Mourn Hitmaker Tay Keith

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B2K vs. Pretty Ricky VERZUZ Talk Has 2000s Fans Ready

Lady Reddzz says the streets are buzzing with talk of a potential B2K versus Pretty Ricky VERZUZ next week. It is not officially confirmed yet, but she says there is chatter about a June 25 showdown at 6:30 p.m. Pacific time. Apple Music has already dropped a “cheat sheet” playlist, framing it as “You Got Served” versus “Blue Stars,” which has millennial R&B fans ready to argue their picks.

Reddzz asks listeners to be honest about who they have winning and admits she ran Pretty Ricky’s Blue Stars album from “front to back, back to front, side to side” when she was younger. She jokes she was probably too young to be listening to those lyrics and blames that era for why “some of y’all nasty now.” Regardless of who you are rooting for, she promises she will be “all the way tapped in” if the VERZUZ really goes down.

Hitmaker Tay Keith Dies At 29, Fans Celebrate His Legacy

The tone shifts as Reddzz shares heartbreaking news about Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith. The Memphis native has died at the age of 29, with no official cause of death revealed yet. She acknowledges that the internet is already speculating about what happened, but says what hurts most is losing someone whose sound defined a whole wave of hits.

Reddzz reminds listeners that without Tay Keith, we would not have Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town” and countless other anthems that shaped clubs, playlists and radio over the last few years. She says his passing is a stark reminder to cherish every moment because life can change in an instant. In her words, “Tay Keith, these up, man,” promising that fans will celebrate his life and legacy through his music going forward. She sends listeners to KYSDC.com for more details and invites them to follow her @LadyReddzz so they can remember him together.