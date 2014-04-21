Future Shares How The Details Behind Proposal To Ciara [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Future rolled through one of his favorite cities Baltimore while promoting his Honest Tour. Future shares with iiKane the details behind his decision to propose to Ciara, why he HATES the term “babymother” and why 4/20 is important to him. Be sure to grab your copy of the Honest album when it hits stores April 22. Check out this fun interview below:

