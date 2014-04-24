Court Won’t Review Dr. Conrad Murray’s Case

LOS ANGELES — The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the involuntary manslaughter conviction of Michael Jackson‘s doctor, rejecting his lawyer’s petition without comment.

The decision by the state’s highest court was the latest stop on Dr. Conrad Murray‘s (pictured) legal odyssey. A state appeals court upheld his conviction earlier this year and then refused to reconsider its decision.

Attorney Valerie Wass said Murray will take his fight to federal court. “We’re greatly disappointed, but we intend to pursue this in federal court,” Wass said.

She said she telephoned Murray with the news and, “He said,`The fight is not over.’ “

Authorities said Murray gave Jackson a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol in 2009 while the singer prepared for a series of comeback concerts.

Murray was convicted in 2011 and served two years in jail. He was released in October because of a change in California law requiring nonviolent offenders to serve their sentences in county jails and as a result of credits for good behavior.

The six-week trial focused on Murray’s care of Jackson, including nightly doses of propofol to help the entertainer sleep.

The earlier appellate court decision said, “The evidence demonstrated that Mr. Jackson was a vulnerable victim and that (Murray) was in a position of trust, and that (Murray) violated the trust relationship by breaching standards of professional conduct in numerous respects.”

Since his release, Murray has been traveling and spending time with family, “trying to get his life back together.” Wass said.

The federal appeal she plans to file will focus on media coverage of the trial and exposure of the unsequestered jury to the Internet, Wass said. Murray has maintained throughout his appeals that the jury should have been sequestered because of the flood of publicity surrounding the case.

