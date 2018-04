Heather Lindsey, author of “Pink Lips & Empty Hearts” joined Britt on “The Russ Parr Morning Show” in a discuss about success. Watch the exclusive interview below to hear Heather talk about her “pinky promise” movement and how she let God guide her path to success.

