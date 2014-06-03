2014 Triumph Awards Honors Michelle Ebanks, Kevin Liles, Misty Copeland And More

New York, NY — The National Action Network celebrated its annual Triumph Awards on Monday, June 2, 2014 celebrating the achievements and contributions of a variety of notable politicians, business people, entertainers, and more at the storied Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

The Triumph Awards were created to honor “those who have made a positive impact beyond their performance on stage, in the arts, public service, and in the community,” according to organization. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined in saluting this year’s honorees for their service.

This year’s National Action Network Triumph Award winners are: Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, SC; Frank Cooper, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Beverages Group; Misty Copeland, Soloist, American Ballet Theater; Michelle Ebanks, President of ESSENCE Communications, Inc. and People en Espanol; Kevin Liles, Founder and CEO, KWL Enterprises; Sanford Rubenstein, Esq., Rubenstein & Rynecki; and Steve White, President, West Division, Comcast Cable.

NewsOne captured the spirit of the event and reflections of its honorees in an exclusive video.

2014 Triumph Awards

