Newly Married Kelly Rowland Pregnant?

Kelly Rowland is in deed a married woman now, so it’s only right the former Destiny’s Child star be looking to start a family. Last month, Kelly married her fiance’, Tim Witherspoon in Costa Rica. Over the weekend, Kelly Rowland performed at the ‘Rhythm on The River’ festival and from the pictures that have hit the net, it looks like she may be hiding something……
Check out the pictures, here!
