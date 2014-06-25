Monifah Talks Gay Marriage, Daughter Not Accepting Her Lifestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

Monifah lets the people know “if you aren’t comfortable in your skin, that’s on you jack.”

R&B Diva Monifah stops by 93.9 WKYS and catches up Kelson the Urban Informer. Monifah discusses her show’s season finale as well as living her life as transparent as possible. Being a reality star she has sought to show the world that her life has just as many ups & downs as anyone else. She talks about how the music industry has changed since she first began in the 90’s, to her battles with addiction, her upcoming marriage to her same sex partner and her daughter’s non-acceptance of her lifestyle. But, this Diva isn’t apologizing to anyone for the way she chooses to live her life. Monifah will be the first Black reality star to have a televised same sex marriage. They would normally not let cameras capture such an private moment but she feels it’s “bigger than us…we need to share it.”

Catch R&B Divas ATL season finale Wednesday, June 25 at 10/9c on TV One.

