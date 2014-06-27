This Is What Happens When You Get Drafted By The Minnesota Timberwolves [VIDEO]

From the looks of things from the video clip below, Zach LaVine wasn’t too pleased when he was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Who can blame the future rookie? The former UCLA point guard is leaving sunny Los Angeles for super cold winters in Minnesota. And it’s no secret T’Wolves superstar power forward Kevin Love has no interest in staying in town. The team is currently losing with him in the lineup, and since being drafted by the T’Wolves Love hasn’t taken the team to the playoffs, so you can imagine LaVine’s pain.

According to the point guards agent, he was excited to be drafted. Nice try. Nobody wants to be in Minnesota.

Bill Duffy (LaVine’s agent) via text on Zach saying, “Fuck me.” after being picked: “He’s all good. He was just expressing relief.” #twolves — Darren Wolfson (@DarrenWolfson) June 27, 2014

