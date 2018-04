Thursday, July 10 at 12 p.m., NewsOne will host a Twitter chat on Black women and street harassment that you shouldn’t miss. Our featured guest will be feminist blogger @feministajones and our moderator will be NewsOne’s Associate Editor Terrell Jermaine Starr. Follow the conversation at #YouOKSis?

For now, check out our video on street harassment and watch what women have to say about the issue.

