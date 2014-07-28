Was Jay Z/Solange Elevator Fight Over Rihanna?

To this day, we still really don’t know the cause of why Solange Knowles went cray cray on Jay Z in the elevator following the MET Gala. The only ones who know is Bey, Jay, and Solo and you know how they are so hush hush, we won’t the truth. While many have speculated that it was over Rachel Roy, some are saying that now that the fight was over Jay’s protoge’, Rihanna.

Wetpaint:

The way this particular insider heard it, the fight broke out when Solange learned her brother-in-law planned to hang with Rihanna after the Met Ball. “Solange was like, ‘Enough is enough. You must be [screwing] Rihanna,” the source relates. “To many who know them, they know it’s not out of the realm of possibility.”

Do you think the fight was over Rihanna? Do you believe the rumors about Beyonce’s and Jay Z’s marriage been over?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: