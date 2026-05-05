20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This May

From embassy open houses and flower festivals to jazz concerts, taco festivals, Caribbean wine celebrations, and Memorial Day parades, the DMV is packed with can’t-miss events throughout May. Whether you’re looking for free family-friendly fun, live music, food experiences, or outdoor festivals, there’s something happening all across DC, Maryland, and Virginia this month.

1. Passport DC

May 1-31, 2026 | Washington, DC

Passport DC transforms the city into a month-long international celebration filled with embassy open houses, cultural performances, art, food, and immersive experiences from around the world.



2. Savor The Flavors DC

May 1-31, 2026 | Washington, DC

Savor the Flavors of Passport DC turns the DMV into a global culinary tour with authentic dishes, cultural bites, and unforgettable flavors from around the world.



3. Flower Mart at Washington National Cathedral

May 1-2, 2026 | Washington, DC

The iconic Flower Mart returns with gorgeous blooms, boutique shopping, family activities, international floral displays, and springtime fun on the Cathedral grounds.



4. Laurel Main Street Festival

May 2, 2026 | Laurel, MD

Laurel’s Main Street Festival brings the community together with a lively parade, local food vendors, entertainment, and nonstop family-friendly fun.



5. Sligo Creek Fest

May 2, 2026 | Silver Spring, MD

This free street festival features live music, food trucks, kids activities, performances, and entertainment throughout downtown Silver Spring.





6. Adams Morgan PorchFest

May 2, 2026 | Washington, DC

Porches, patios, and stoops across Adams Morgan turn into live music stages with more than 100 bands performing genres ranging from go-go to bluegrass.





7. Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

May 2, 2026 | Manassas, VA

Enjoy barbecue, bourbon tastings, craft beer, live music, and Southern-style fun during this high-energy food and drink festival.



8. Taco & Beer Festival

May 9, 2026 | Fredericksburg, VA

Tacos, margaritas, tequila tastings, DJs, and live entertainment take over Fredericksburg for this 21+ festival packed with flavor and fun.



9. Bloom & Become: The Wellness Edit

May 20, 2026 | Washington, DC

Bloom & Become: The Wellness Edit brings together wellness, beauty, and intentional living for an elevated night designed for DC’s influencers, creatives, and content creators. Guests can expect expert wellness conversations, curated brand activations, giveaways, music, refreshments, and plenty of photo-worthy moments throughout the evening.





10. Jazz in the Garden

May 22, 2026 | Washington, DC

Jazz in the Garden returns to the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden with free live performances featuring jazz, blues, and Latin fusion sounds.



11. Baltimore Herb Festival

May 23, 2026 | Baltimore, MD

Celebrate herbs, gardening, wellness, and springtime inspiration during this longtime Baltimore tradition at Leakin Park.



12. Artscape Baltimore

May 23-24, 2026 | Baltimore, MD

The nation’s largest free arts festival returns with live performances, public art installations, music, food, and immersive experiences throughout Baltimore.





13. Linganore Caribbean Wine & Music Festival

May 23-24, 2026 | Mount Airy, MD

Enjoy Caribbean-inspired food, reggae vibes, wine tastings, steel drum music, and tropical energy all weekend long.



14. ViVa! Vienna! Festival

May 23-25, 2026 | Vienna, VA

Memorial Day weekend comes alive with carnival rides, food vendors, live entertainment, shopping, and family fun throughout Vienna.





15. National Memorial Day Concert

May 24, 2026 | Washington, DC

The annual PBS concert honors America’s veterans and fallen heroes with powerful performances and emotional tributes on the Capitol West Lawn.





16. National Memorial Day Parade

May 25, 2026 | Washington, DC

Bands, veterans, military units, and patriotic tributes take over Constitution Avenue during the nation’s largest Memorial Day parade.



17. Falls Church Memorial Day Parade & Festival

May 25, 2026 | Falls Church, VA

The annual celebration includes a 3K run, parade, ceremony, food vendors, entertainment, and community festivities honoring Memorial Day. Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.



18. Annunciation Cathedral Greek Festival

May 28-31, 2026 | Baltimore, MD

Experience authentic Greek food, dancing, live music, shopping, and cultural traditions during this beloved Baltimore festival