KMOV’s Brittany Noble Reports From Frontlines In Ferguson, Mo. [VIDEO]

KMOV’s Brittany Noble has been covering the murder of 18-year-old Michael Brown and the subsequent protests in Ferguson, Mo., since his tragic death. Noble brought us the first interview with Brown’s mother and continues to cover the events in Ferguson as they unfold.

On Tuesday, NewsOne‘s Senior Editor, Abena Agyeman-Fisher, spoke with Noble via Skype about the conditions on the ground in the wake of the murder. Listen to the interview above.

