T.I. Shares His Plan To Retire From The Rap Game [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rapper T.I. admits to 92Q Jams‘ own iiKane on finalizing a plan to retire from the rap game. T.I. is at the top of his game right now with “No Mediocre”, having Iggy Azalea on his team, multiple reality shows and a new project Paperwork: The Motion Picture scheduled to be released in late August/early September. Why would the rap superstar even consider retirement at this time?

T.I. had this to say:

“There will be a moment in time when music is not my priority.” “I have in my mind a time set where I think that after this amount of projects released, I think at this point I can probably pull back.”

Watch the entire interview below to get the scoop: