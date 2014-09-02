90’s Stars Attack: Sisqo + Kyle From Jagged Edge Fight

While many of us were enjoying the last of summer bar-b-ques this weekend, two throwback entertainers were exchanging blows…because R&Beef is so real.

Sisqo of Dru Hill and Kyle from Jagged Edge got into a scuffle backstage, during their concert at the Concord Pavilion over the weekend. But don’t worry, according to the Instgrammer who posted the clip, Sisqo and Kyle shook hands like men after.

Oh OK. Just in case you are so tempted to watch the interesting footage, see below:

