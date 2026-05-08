15 Best Rooftop Bars In DC For Summer 2026
1. Smoke & Mirrors
Located near Navy Yard, this rooftop offers one of the best views of the U.S. Capitol. The cocktails, lounge seating, and sunset views make it a go-to for summer evenings.
2. 12 Stories
Situated at The Wharf, this stylish rooftop is known for waterfront views, lively crowds, and a DJ-friendly atmosphere that keeps the energy high on weekends.
3. Vue Rooftop
If you want iconic White House views, Vue Rooftop delivers. The upscale cocktails and sleek aesthetic make it ideal for date nights or celebrations.
4. El Techo
This vibrant rooftop is a favorite for frozen drinks, tacos, and colorful decor. It’s one of the most social rooftop spots in the city during the summer.
5. Hi-Lawn
Located above Union Market, Hi-Lawn combines rooftop views with lawn games, casual food, and laid-back summer vibes.
6. Top of the Gate
This hidden gem at the Watergate Hotel offers incredible views of the Kennedy Center, Georgetown waterfront, and Potomac River.
7. Takoda Rooftop
Known for its large rooftop space and energetic brunch scene, Takoda is one of the city’s most popular group hangout spots.
8. Whiskey Charlie
This rooftop at The Wharf offers chic decor, marina views, and cocktails that make it a favorite for tourists and locals alike.
9. Treehouse Rooftop
Treehouse Rooftop brings tropical-inspired decor, nightlife energy, and skyline views to downtown DC, making it a trendy stop for summer nights.
10. The Rooftop at The Graham
This Georgetown rooftop gives guests a quieter, more intimate experience with scenic views of the neighborhood and waterfront.
11. Perry’s Rooftop
A longtime Adams Morgan favorite, Perry’s rooftop is especially popular during brunch and warm summer weekends.
12. Ciel Social Club
Known for luxury aesthetics and nightlife energy, Ciel has become a hotspot for celebrations, influencers, and rooftop parties.
13. Moonraker
Located atop the Thompson Hotel in Navy Yard, Moonraker delivers upscale rooftop dining with sushi, cocktails, and stunning waterfront skyline views. The modern atmosphere and stylish crowd make it one of DC’s standout summer rooftop destinations.
14. Silver Lyan Terrace
Tucked inside the historic Riggs Hotel, Silver Lyan Terrace offers an elevated cocktail experience with stylish rooftop seating and a more intimate vibe compared to some of DC’s larger nightlife rooftops. It’s a great option for date nights and upscale summer meetups.
15. Wild Days
Located atop the Eaton Hotel near Union Market, Wild Days blends music, cocktails, and rooftop culture into one energetic experience.
From waterfront lounges to skyline hotspots, DC’s rooftop scene continues to evolve each summer. Whether you’re planning a birthday outing, girls’ night, brunch, or date night, these rooftop bars offer some of the best views and vibes the District has to offer in 2026.