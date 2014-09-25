Salute The Captain: Derek Jeter’s Greatest Plays [SUPERCUT]

“Now batting for the Yankees. No.2, Deter Jeter. No. 2.” Tonight, the late Yankees announcer Bob Sheppard’s booming voice will introduce beloved shortstop Derek Jeter to the mound in NY for the very last time.

As a Yankees fan since birth, this day was inevitable, yet one I still didn’t see coming so soon. The 1996 Yankees-era was the stuff of legends. My high school years were based on Yankees World Series wins under the Core Four: Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte. Jeter is the last of the four to retire. A natural class act, Jeter donned pinstripes for 2o years. During this time, I’d only known Yankees wins, and we’d celebrate with Joe Torre’s sister, Sister Marguerite Torre of the Brooklyn Diocese. Perhaps the most memorable takeaway from the Jeter era will be the respect he gave all fans, stadium workers and the Bronx throughout his tenure. My father, a longtime staple at Yankee Stadium, said Jeter would nod his head every time he’d walk by.

As the future Hall of Famer and legendary short stop makes his final appearance at Yankee Stadium tonight, we’re revisiting his greatest plays in pinstripes.

Salute the captain. Thanks for the years.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: