Did LHHATL Stars Stevie J And Joseline Hernandez Find Another Mansion To Rent?

Hmmm, very interesting indeed! According to It’s Only Entertainment, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J may have found a new mansion to rent.

As we previously reported, the tea was spilled last week that dueling twosome had been kicked out of the house that they were filming LHHATL in over the last season.

Well apparently Joseline took a pic in front of another place and posted it o Instagram. Speculation has been that the pic was of the new home that she and Stevie J must have just snatched up.

Take a look at the pic below!

How do we know she isn’t just visiting someone at that house? We don’t! But it looks like an incredible piece of property regardless of whomever it belongs to!

We guess we just have to wait and see if it belongs to the couple or not!

Now…DISCUSS!

