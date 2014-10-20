Jennifer Hudson Does Hilarious Remix To Viral ‘P.O.P Hold It Down’ Vine Video [EXCLUSIVE]

Recent viral sensation, Donna Goudeau, had the Internet in tears with a hilarious video claiming her innocence in a violent robbery. It was so funny, celebrities like Jennifer Hudson had to get in on the fun. Watch the video below to see the actress/singer do a hilarious parody of the Port Arthur, TX. woman!

The less comedic side to all this is that Goudeau was actually convicted in 2011 and is currently serving an 18-year-sentence behind bars. According to the Beaumont Enterprise: Goudeau and two other people forced their way into the hotel room of a 73-year old Kansas man, stole his car, debit card and cash, and left him to cope with his injuries, which included stab wounds. Later that day, Goudeau and her three alleged accomplices were found still in possession of the victim’s belongings, and they were immediately arrested and indicted, which is when the following video clip, 6-15 seconds of which have since gone viral, was shot.

Just in case you haven’t got enough of the original video, watch it here.

