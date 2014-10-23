It’s Not Over! Pebbles Files New Lawsuit Over VH1’s TLC Biopic

It’s been a year since VH1 aired “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story,” and Perri “Pebbles” Reid is still mad about how the network made her look.

Filing a $40 million lawsuit against Viacom was simply not enough for Pebbles. TMZ.com reports that she claims the film has ruined her life in a new lawsuit (That’s right. Another one!), where she states that she was grossly misrepresented.

According to court documents, Pebbles believes that “CrazySexyCool” discredited her character by depicting her as a dishonest, cut-throat businesswoman that would stop at nothing to squeeze every last dime she could out of TLC. The group’s ex-manager argues that contrary to her portrayal in the movie as a cheat, she poured her time and money into the mission of making TLC one of the best-selling girl groups ever.

Furthermore, Pebbles claims that scenes where she pressured Chilli to get an abortion and forced T-Boz to disregard her health to keep working were complete fabrications. Pebbles also states that it was false that she only paid the girls $25 a week under her.

The spurned manager is suing for $40 million because she believes that her rep has been destroyed.

