Russ Parr talks to Kimberly Smedley, the woman who caught a federal case in 2011 for her business in silicone injections for women’s hips and butts. Since serving her sentence, she has written a book, entitled “The Backside of the Story.” Click on the audio player to hear about that and more in this exclusive interview on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

