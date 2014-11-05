It’s The ROC: Angie Martinez Signs With Roc Nation

The voice of New York continued her greatest year ever on Tuesday with the announcement of another new home. After jumping ship to Power 105.1, Angie Martinez has signed on with Roc Nation‘s management team.

She becomes the first media personality signed to the label, who is home to some of the biggest artists and athletes in the country. Angie’s signing comes just days after it was announced that Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant was joining Roc Nation Sports.

Looks like Angie Mar and Hov just got a little tighter.

Salute!

