LHHH’s Yung Berg Attacks Masika Because Of Bad Credit

Reality TV star and music producer, Yung Berg was arrested early Wednesday morning for attacking a woman in an NYC hotel. He reportedly choked her hard enough to be charged with “obstruction of breathing.”

ALSO READ: Yung Berg Owes HOW MUCH In Child Support?

According to TMZ, the complaints also included hitting her in the face, throwing her to the floor and pulling her by the hair. Yung Berg is currently in custody.

Recent reports have revealed that Yung Berg is dating “L&HH Hollywood” co-star, Masika, but the domestic violence reports have not confirmed if the battered woman was her or not. However, speculations are strong as Berg posted a photo of him and Masika just a few hours before the attack.

UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): According to TMZ, Berg attacked “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” co-star and girlfriend, Masika Tucker over a credit card dispute.

They were done filming the reunion for the show and went out to celebrate. When Berg went to pay the bill his credit card was declined, and he stormed out leaving Tucker by herself. She went to pay the bill and then yell at Berg for leaving her. That’s when he attacked her.

TMZ also reports that Tucker has been coming to Berg’s defense since the attack and said “it’s totally out of character for him.”

THE DAILY CRAY: 3 Rappers More Worthy of Adulation Than Yung Berg

More Yung Berg News:

LHHH’s Yung Berg And Masika Dating + Hazel-E Isn’t Happy

10 Reasons Yung Berg Will Never Be With Hazel-E [PHOTOS]

Keep up with the latest details on this developing story here.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: