10 Ways To Layer Your Fall Wardrobe Like Your Fave Street Style Blogger

There’s a bright side to bundling up when the temperatures drop: you get the opportunity to show off your styling skills by layering. Layering enables you to mix colors and textures for a look that’s eye-catching and uniquely stylish.
There are a few tricks to keep in mind when adding layers to your look. Without them, your outfit can easily veer into frumpy territory. No need to fear: we found the best layered street style looks to help you master the trend this season. Thank us later.
How To Layer Like a Street Style Blogger
1. Choose two pieces in the same color family.1 of 10
2. Mix in a bright.2 of 10
3. Pull the look together with a belt.3 of 10
4. Choose outerwear that shows off your sleeves like capes.4 of 10
5. Mix textures.5 of 10
6. Get creative with a scarf.6 of 10
7. Keep the lower layer pieces monochrome.7 of 10
8. Pay attention to proportions.8 of 10
10. Don't be afraid to mix prints.10 of 10
-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews
