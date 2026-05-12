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Ginuwine Talks Coming Home To DC And Celebrating 30 Years In Music

Ginuwine linked with Aladdin Da Prince backstage to reflect on 30 years in music, performing at home and the importance of fan support.

Published on May 12, 2026

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R&B icon Ginuwine recently connected backstage with WKYS talent Aladdin Da Prince for a quick but heartfelt conversation about longevity, fan appreciation and performing for hometown crowds.

During the interview, Ginuwine reflected on what it feels like to return home and perform in front of supporters who have followed his career for decades. The singer shared that performing in familiar spaces still feels special after all these years and said the energy and love from fans continues to motivate him every time he steps on stage.

Now celebrating 30 years in entertainment, Ginuwine acknowledged how meaningful it is to still receive support from audiences across generations. The conversation focused heavily on longevity in Black music and the importance of honoring artists who continue to contribute to the culture after decades in the industry.

Aladdin Da Prince praised Ginuwine for maintaining a lasting presence in R&B and noted that artists with long careers are not always celebrated enough within the music industry. The moment highlighted the respect Ginuwine continues to receive from both fans and younger media personalities who grew up on his music.

Throughout the conversation, Ginuwine repeatedly emphasized gratitude, making it clear that fan support remains one of the biggest reasons he continues performing and creating memorable moments on stage.

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