Professor Griff On The Illuminati and Who’s Really Getting Money

Staff | 11.22.14
Professor Griff has never been shy about expressing himself about the industry or the Illuminati. Watch below as he explains lineage and blood line in the aspect of the Illuminati. Griff also talk about who’s really got the money and he even tells us some information we didn’t know about Diddy! See for yourself below!

