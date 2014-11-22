The War on Hip-Hop Explained By Professor Griff

Professor Griff is in Naptown with a clear message. It is a message of awareness about the current War being waged on hip-hop. Get more insight on that as well as what he calls the Injection of whites in to black culture in the video below.
