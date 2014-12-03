CHIC EATS: Chef Roble’s Brussels Sprouts With Crispy Onions & Raisins Recipe [VIDEO]

Growing up I hated vegetables. And the main offender of my taste buds were brussels sprout. Although my mom tried to sell me on the fact that they were little cabbages, I was the kid left at the dinner table crying over a plate full of slimy green well-done brussels sprout. Luckily for the next generation of kids, there’s a plethora of modern day recipes for vegetables.

Our favorite chef and kitchen rockstar, Chef Roble shows legendary hip-hop lyricist, MC Lyte how to make brussels sprout the first thing your child goes for at your holiday dinner.

Watch the video above for Chef Roble’s brussels sprout with crispy onions and raisins recipe.

