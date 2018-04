UGH! *Rozay Grunt* The Biggest Boss Ricky Rozay will be performing LIVE Tonight @ Echo Stage in DC! This much anticipated show is sure to be one for the record books. Ross will be spreading his ‘Hood billions’ in the nations capital, and its too bad that his fellow MMG artist Meek Mill won’t be able to join him due to his conditions post jail. Im sure Meek will be cheering his Boss on from Broad street in Philly. – @KingFlexxa

Also On 93.9 WKYS: