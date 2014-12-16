Radio One Exclusives
K. Michelle Speaks Out On VH1’s Sorority Sisters: “It’s Not Appropriate!” [EXCLUSIVE]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

K. Michelle was candid with 92Q’s Kiki Brown when asked about the airing of VH1‘s Sorority Sisters . If you did not know K. Michelle is a member of Delta Sigma Theta and called the show “inappropriate”.

K. Michelle had this to say about VH1’s Sorority Sisters:

“I am a Delta. I have acted a fool on tv but at the same time I did not do it with the Delta Sigma Theta tatted on my back.

I was very hurt. I said I would watch the episode in hopes that I would at least defend it in some type of way.”

K. Michelle and show creator Mona Scott Young are friends and she thanks Mona for giving her an opportunity when no one else would, referencing the Love & Hip Hop franchise, however K. Michelle says she does not have to agree with everything Mona does.

Hear all of what K. Michelle had to say about VH1‘s Sorority Sisters below:

