Nipsey Hussle – 'Mailbox Money' (Mixtape) [MUSIC]

Nipsey Hussle is one of a few rappers that is true to their name. The Crenshaw MC has officially delivered his new project, ‘Mailbox Money‘.

 

The tape features Rick Ross, K-Camp, DJ Mustard, and more! You can cop the free version below, or for those die-hard fans, the physical and digital copies are also available for purchase.

 

Not to worry, folks. Your monetary contribution won’t be the $1000 price tag you may have anticipated.

 

Nipsey Hussle

