Master P on Fat Trel and His Thoughts On Rap Music Today [EXCLUSIVE]

Rick Ross & Fat Trel @ 93.9 WKYS

After Rick Ross and Fat Trel sat down for a Q& A at 93.9 WKYS with myself, Kelson The Urban Informer, the MMG family took the stage at Echostage for the WKYS Mastermind concert. If you missed the show, check out some of what you missed below. Rick Ross [ione_embed src=//www.youtube.com/embed/s0XQtJTg5EI?rel=0 service=youtube width=853 height=480 type=iframe] Fat Trel [ione_embed src=//www.youtube.com/embed/IYF1i_6vgy8?rel=0 service=youtube width=853 height=480 type=iframe]