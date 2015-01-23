Why Birdman Hates This Line From Lil’ Wayne’s Latest Mixtape

In the latest surrounding the ongoing saga that you’d expect to have been resolved already, Lil Wayne versus Birdman is looking like it’s approaching irreconcilable differences.

A recent report by TMZ states that the Cash Money CEO is reportedly fuming at Weezy’s public exposure of their relationship. Particularly, Baby is upset that Jun-yah is “disrespecting” him in the “CoCo” freestyle on ‘Sorry 4 The Wait 2‘ and attempting to break his binding contract with the label. The shining star of the Cash Money brand is now fully immersed in a legal battle with the head men, with a lawsuit forthcoming if ‘The Carter V‘ isn’t released.

Check the alleged portion of “CoCo” that has the Five Star General livid!

While we all know Wayne’s “sorry for the wait,” it remains a mystery as to when we’ll get a chance to hear his latest Lp — parts one or two!

