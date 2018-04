iOne

It wasn’t long ago that Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince provided a “courtesy call” message directed at Diddy, Suge Knight, Birdman and Lil Wayne. The mogul is someone Bun B. looked up to and has a deep admiration for. The Trill OG recently spoke with the Urban Daily team and had the following to say about the situation.

” ]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: