This week’s featured local artist is D Boy Keon
Hosted by P Stew. Executive producers Pharoh Martin & P Stew
93.9 WKYS is embracing local talent, and every Monday, we will prominently feature a local artist on the WKYS website.
Hottest DMV Music Videos
1. Lyriciss - Ridin'1 of 30
2. RAtheMC - "Chris Brown"2 of 30
3. Oddisee - After Thoughts3 of 30
4. Wale - Golden Salvation4 of 30
5. Deron - "James Brown"5 of 30
6. Cane - Reality6 of 30
7. Phil Adé - Nas Told Me (R.O.S.E. Intro)7 of 30
8. Logic - Nasty8 of 30
9. Boobe - Don’t Text Me9 of 30
10. Shy Glizzy - 3Milli10 of 30
11. Gods'illa - Saviours & Punishers feat. Sean Price11 of 30
12. Black Cobain Ft. Philade' - Beez In The Trap Remix(In Studio Performance)12 of 30
13. Lola Monroe Feat. Los - Louis, Gucci, Fendi13 of 30
14. Black Cobain featuring Wale, Tone P and Stalley - The Cookup14 of 30
15. Gerreddi feat. Fat Trel - Go Bananas15 of 30
16. Tabi Bonney - Parachute16 of 30
17. Chris Barz feat. Jesse Boykins III- Dreamers17 of 30
19. Logic - Young Sinatra III19 of 30
21. Lyriciss - The Balance21 of 30
23. Phil Ade - Always There23 of 30
25. PRO'Verb - Caught You Lookin'25 of 30
27. Young Moe - Take A Breath27 of 30
