The Retweet: The Killing Of Walter Scott & Why Officer Michael Slager’s Arrest Is So Uncommon

” ]

Walter Scott was the 300th person killed by police officers this year alone. That’s more than one person a day.

And take it from Twitter user Abdul (@Sirelmi), who tweeted this:

Walter Scott is the 300th person murdered by cops this year. There’s only 365 days in a year, it’s barely April. — Abdul (@Sirelmi) April 8, 2015

We’re talking two-three deaths per day on average. Those are shocking and horrific figures. In the month of March alone, 111 people were killed at the hands of law enforcement. And that number is steadily rising. And if the recent deaths of many Black men, women, and children by police is any indication, a good number of those injured or killed were not killed in the process of committing a crime, like writer Donovan Ramsey (@iDXR) pointed out on Twitter:

Let’s talk about how none of these unarmed black men were killed in the process of committing crimes, just routine (unwarranted) stops. — Donovan X. Ramsey (@iDXR) April 8, 2015

Retweet that.

Most of the officers involved in the death of these victims will never see a courtroom. In the case of Scott’s tragic killing, North Charleston police officer Michael T. Slager was arrested and charged with murder.

But Slager’s case is an anomaly.

According to analysis by the State Newspaper’s Clif LeBlanc, South Carolina officers have been exonerated in more than 200 shootings:

Police in South Carolina have fired their weapons at 209 suspects in the past five years, and a handful of officers have been accused of pulling the trigger illegally – but none has being convicted, according to an analysis by The State newspaper.

In fact, the analysis, gathered from an examination of five years’ worth of police records from 2010-2014, found that 209 officers fired their weapons at suspects, 79 suspects were killed during those shootings, three officers were accused of misuse of force, and zero of those officers were convicted.

That tells us one thing — this issue is systemic. Take it from Twitter user Miss Packnett (@MissPackyetti) who tweeted this about Slager’s initial statement claiming he “feared for his life” as justification for killing Scott.

For the life of me I don’t understand how people don’t get that this is systemic when the officer knew *exactly* what lies to tell. — Miss Packnett (@MsPackyetti) April 8, 2015

The horrific video of Scott’s death, taped by a witness, proved otherwise. Now Slager’s case, while the exemption, should be the rule.

Check out this week’s The Retweet to watch GlobalGrind and NewsOne Editor Christina Coleman break down the numbers that prove cops are rarely (if ever) prosecuted in fatal shootings.

See more episodes of The Retweet here. And for our extensive coverage on Walter Scott’s killing, click here.