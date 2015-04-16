JoJo “Far From Heaven” (NEW MUSIC)

For years, many music fans have been asking about JoJo, and when she may finally release new music.

The 24-year-old singer has been hard at work in the studio, which is why she has been laying low, and now she’s giving us a taste of what’s resulted of those sessions.

Her new track “Far From Heaven” will tide her fans over while they await her third album, and is a beautiful ballad that will remind you that she hasn’t missed a step.

JoJo pours her soul out on the gorgeous vocals, and takes us to church with some raw, truthful lyrics.

As far as her next project, JoJo spoke with Rap-Up about what fans can expect, stating:

“It’s just been so long since I’ve released an album that really what I wanna bring is just quality. I wanna bring big songs. I want them to touch a wide range of people and I really want it to represent my very best work. I’m really not thinking about what other people are doing. I’m thinking about representing my personal best, delivering powerful vocals, and being honest and as raw as possible.”

Check out her new track below.

SOURCE: Rap-Up | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

