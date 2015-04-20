DMV’s Own: E From The City

This week’s featured local artist is E From The City
Hosted by P Stew. Executive producers Pharoh Martin & P Stew
93.9 WKYS is embracing local talent, and every Monday, we will prominently feature a local artist on the WKYS website.
If you would like to be featured on 93.9 WKYS New Music Monday please submit your song in an MP3 format, your photo, your bio and contact information to our DMV’s OWN page and every Monday we will feature a deserving local artist.
Hottest DMV Music Videos
1. Lyriciss - Ridin'1 of 30
2. RAtheMC - "Chris Brown"2 of 30
3. Oddisee - After Thoughts3 of 30
4. Wale - Golden Salvation4 of 30
5. Deron - "James Brown"5 of 30
6. Cane - Reality6 of 30
7. Phil Adé - Nas Told Me (R.O.S.E. Intro)7 of 30
8. Logic - Nasty8 of 30
9. Boobe - Don’t Text Me9 of 30
10. Shy Glizzy - 3Milli10 of 30
11. Gods'illa - Saviours & Punishers feat. Sean Price11 of 30
12. Black Cobain Ft. Philade' - Beez In The Trap Remix(In Studio Performance)12 of 30
13. Lola Monroe Feat. Los - Louis, Gucci, Fendi13 of 30
14. Black Cobain featuring Wale, Tone P and Stalley - The Cookup14 of 30
15. Gerreddi feat. Fat Trel - Go Bananas15 of 30
16. Tabi Bonney - Parachute16 of 30
17. Chris Barz feat. Jesse Boykins III- Dreamers17 of 30
19. Logic - Young Sinatra III19 of 30
21. Lyriciss - The Balance21 of 30
23. Phil Ade - Always There23 of 30
25. PRO'Verb - Caught You Lookin'25 of 30
27. Young Moe - Take A Breath27 of 30
