DMV’s Own: E From The City

This week’s featured local artist is E From The City

Hosted by P Stew. Executive producers Pharoh Martin & P Stew

93.9 WKYS is embracing local talent, and every Monday, we will prominently feature a local artist on the WKYS website.

If you would like to be featured on 93.9 WKYS New Music Monday please submit your song in an MP3 format, your photo, your bio and contact information to our DMV’s OWN page and every Monday we will feature a deserving local artist.

Text “KYS” To 37890…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

Follow us on Twitter @939WKYS Find us on Facebook!