Loni Love’s Impressions Of Her Co-Hosts On ‘The Real’ Will Leave You In Tears [EXCLUSIVE]

Loni Love is the resident funny co-host on “The Real,” so when she came to our office to pay #TeamBeautiful a visit, we just had to have her do something that would make us all giggle.

After chatting about her awesome dating book, Love Him Or Leave Him, But Don’t Get Stuck With The Tab, her ridiculous role in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and telling us her deepest, darkest secrets about her love life, Loni played around with imitating her co-hosts, Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai. The result was pure hilarity. She does Tamar to a T and her Tamera? Priceless! Check out her amazing impressions!

Catch “The Real” weekdays on Fox at 12pm/4pm c.

