Alfredas has your latest celebrity news, hot off the wire! Suge Knight doesn’t want to remove the bullet from his head, Dame Dash calls Jay-Z “shady” in his Larry King interview, and more. Click on the audio player to hear it all on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: