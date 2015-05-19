A Day In The Life: Tamia Is Back & Serving R&B Life With A Sexy New Single

Yasss Tamia!

After a brief break from the game, the six-time Grammy Award nominee is back with her sixth studio album Love Life and serving us all the R&B realness we need in our lives!

In the first of four parts, we follow Tamia as she preps for the release of her highly anticipated new album. The first single Sandwich And A Soda is already a hit with fans.

She burst onto the music seen as Quincy Jones’ protege on the classic You Put A Move On My Heart that remains a fan favorite 20 years later. Although, she’s a doting wife to Grant Hill for 16 years and a devoted mother, music remains her first love.

Love Life drops June 9th.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamia Covers Frank Ocean’s ‘Thinkin’ Bout You’ + 9 Our Favorite Celebrity Covers

Make It Last Forever: Grant Hill And Tamia