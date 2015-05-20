What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Bill Murray Surprises Letterman, Alfonso Ribeiro To Host “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” & More

The David Letterman Show will air its final episode tonight, and Bill Murray bid Dave a sweet goodbye. In his last appearance on the late night show, Murray emerged from a giant cake before hugging Dave and rubbing icing in the host’s hair. The actor even got the audience involved when he entered the crowd to wipe icing on people’s faces and planted a few kisses.

In the new trailer for We Are Your Friends, Zac Efron further solidifies himself as a bona fide heartthrob. Directed by Catfish‘s Max Joseph, the film follows an aspiring DJ (played by Efron), who is trying to make it in Los Angeles. We Are Your Friends hits theaters on August 28, 2015. Watch the trailer above.

Alfonso Ribeiro is making a return to our television screens – this time, as the new host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. The exciting news was announced regarding the Dancing with the Stars alum during the DWTS season finale. Although we first fell in love with him as Carlton, there’s no doubt that Ribeiro’s signature smile will contribute greatly to AFV, which is ABC’s longest-running primetime entertainment show.

Poltergeist hits theaters this week and a new clip has been released to build our anticipation. The film will follow the storyline of the classic version in which a family’s home is terrorized by evil forces. Watch the “Clown Attack” clip above.

