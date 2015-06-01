Tracy Morgan Gives Tearful Interview – His First Since Tragic Car Accident

Tracy Morgan kept his spirits high as he spoke out for the first time since the fatal car accident that took the life of friend and comedian James “Jimmy Mack” McNair last year.

In an interview with TODAY’s Matt Lauer, the comedian says he doesn’t remember the incident, but does remember waking up out of a coma to find fiancée Megan Wollover and his son by his side. He also spoke on the loss of his friend Jimmy and how he’s tried to cope with his death.

“Bones heal. But the loss of my friend will never heal,” Morgan told the “Today” show in an emotional interview Monday, his first public appearance since his deadly car wreck on the New Jersey Turnpike last June. “My lady told me we put Jimmy to rest. Then, when I got home it really hit me.”

Morgan tearfully talked about the moment he came across footage of the crash online, explaining he watched the video for closure.

“We went there, we did the show, I did the joke and I looked to the side of the stage and saw Jimmy standing there laughing. That was the last time I saw him,” he said, fighting back tears. “Every day, I’d watch the accident on YouTube. One day I came across his funeral on YouTube. I lost it for about week,” he said.

Morgan and lawyer Benedict Morelli thanked Walmart for settling their case and “stepping up to the plate tremendously.” The company settled with Jimmy’s two children, Jamel, 26, and Denita, 19, for $10 million.

As for his comedic return, Morgan says he wants to focus on family first.

“I love comedy. I’ll never stop loving her. I love comedy and I can’t wait to get back to her, but right now my goal is just to heal and get better because I’m not 100 percent yet, I’m not,” he said. “And when I’m there, you’ll know it. I’ll get back to making you laugh. I promise you.”

SOURCE: TODAY

