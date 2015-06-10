Eric Casebolt’s Lawyer Says Cop Apologizes, Acted Out Of Emotion At McKinney Pool Party

Former McKinney, Texas police officer Eric Casebolt is apologizing for his actions at a local pool party where he manhandled an unarmed 15-year-old girl in a bathing suit.

Casebolt’s attorney, Jane Bishkin, confirmed that the 41-year-old’s decision to resign was for the safety of himself and fellow officers, according to The Guardian. Bishkin says Casebolt’s emotions were high before reaching the party, since he handled two suicide calls before arriving at the Craig Ranch on Friday.

Casebolt consoled a grieving widow after a man shot himself in front of his family in their pool area. The other incident dealt with a teenage girl threatening to jump off her family’s roof.

The officer says he was ready to go home, but when the call came in about a simple-sounding incident-turned-potential assault, he responded.

“With all that happened that day he allowed his emotions to get the better of him. Eric regrets that his conduct portrayed him and his department in a negative light,” said Bishkin. “He apologizes to all who were offended … the prior suicide calls put him in an emotional place that he would have preferred not to be in.”

On Tuesday, McKinney police chief Greg Conley called Casebolt “out of control,” while the other eleven officers on the scene were comprehensive with their training duties. One cop was even seen trying to stop Casebolt when he unholstered his gun and pointed it at several Black teens. Eighteen-year-old Adrian Martin was arrested by Casebolt for interfering; the charges were later dropped.

“Our policies, our training and our practice do not support his actions,” Conley said. He did not rule out criminal charges for Casebolt, who is under investigation but retains his pension and benefits and, in theory at least, is free to find a job as a police officer elsewhere.

His lawyer also called the claims of racist behavior untrue, pointing out that he detained a young White girl on the scene. That teen, Grace Stone, was handcuffed by another officer when she tried to explain the situation to law enforcement.

Bishkin said that Casebolt viewed the teenagers leaving the pool as potential assault suspects who were fleeing. She insisted that “he was not targeting minorities” and that he also detained a white female.

Bishkin also called Casebolt’s actions during the suicide calls a “testament to his character.” Parents of Dajerria Becton, the teen who Casebolt manhandled, and many others are still calling for him to be charged with a crime for his actions.

SOURCE: The Guardian | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN

SEE ALSO:

Everything You Need To Know About McKinney Police Officer Eric Casebolt

Charges Dropped Against Teen Arrested By Former McKinney Officer Eric Casebolt

“My Heart Dropped:” Teen Who Filmed McKinney Pool Incident Describes Moment Cop Drew His Gun

Also On 93.9 WKYS: