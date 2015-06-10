Wheelchair-Bound Fifth-Grader Left Out Of Graduation Ceremony After School Forgets To Call Her Name

This will leave you speechless… or, depending on your temperament, riddled with anger.

Trinecia Blacklock, a fifth-grader at Houston’s Link Elementary School who uses a wheelchair to get around, was completely overlooked at her own graduation last week. Though her classmates’ names were all called so they could march across stage, Trinecia was totally left out.

CBS News spoke to the young girl and her family about the heartbreaking incident:

“They closed up the ceremony and then forgot to call my name,” said Blacklock. Her mom, Tonisha McCowan, said they only remembered to do so when she prompted them. “How they missed her sitting there by herself down there in a wheelchair, I don’t know,” said McCowan. Even if they had remembered to call her in time, Blacklock said she wouldn’t have been able to fully take part. “I wish I would have gone across the stage, but they have no ramp, nothing but stairs,” said Blacklock.

The school apologized and promised to review its graduation procedures, but as you can imagine, it’s too little and too late.

While Blacklock has her certificate, and her family bought her a cake to celebrate, the joys of the day were dimmed, her mom said. “It was just all very humiliating,” said McCowan. “Her joy from that day was stripped from right under her.” In a statement, school administrators said they offered Blacklock and her family an apology, and that they plan on reviewing graduation procedures. “Although the school had good intentions in acknowledging the student’s academic achievement, accommodations should have been made so the student could fully participate in the program or the program should have been adjusted,” the statement read.

With no ramp or way for Trinecia to grace the stage, it seems as though the elementary school never planned on accommodating her in the first place. Watch the video above for more details and join us in congratulating the young scholar on her academic success.

SOURCE: CBS News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty