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DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC Gets $9.9M From Live Nation Settlement

Washington D.C. residents will receive millions after Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster settle claims over deceptive ticket pricing.

Published on April 21, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

If you’ve ever felt played while buying concert tickets, you’re not alone—and now, there’s some money coming back to DC residents because of it.

Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced that Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Ticketmaster, will pay $9.9 million to settle allegations that it misled customers with deceptive pricing practices for years.

According to the claims, from 2015 through May 2025, customers weren’t shown the full price of tickets upfront. Instead, base prices appeared early in the process, while mandatory fees—sometimes significantly increasing the total—weren’t revealed until the final checkout page. By then, many fans had already spent long periods waiting in virtual queues, making them more likely to complete the purchase despite the higher cost.

The lawsuit also accused the companies of using pressure tactics to push consumers into buying quickly. Features like countdown clocks and alerts suggesting tickets were “selling out fast” created urgency, leaving buyers scrambling to secure seats without fully considering the total price.

As part of the settlement, up to $8.9 million will be returned directly to eligible DC customers who purchased tickets during the affected period. Beyond the payouts, the agreement requires meaningful changes moving forward. Ticket prices must now be displayed in full—fees included—at the very beginning of the purchasing process, giving buyers a clearer picture before they commit.

For many in the DMV, this settlement feels long overdue. Between rising costs of living and already expensive ticket prices, hidden fees only added to the frustration.

Now, with stricter transparency rules in place, the hope is that buying tickets will be a little more straightforward—and a lot less stressful—for fans across DC.

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