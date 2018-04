Is Karreuche a lesbian now? Cynthia Bailey’s husband, Peter, apologizes for the shady behavior he exhibited in a viral video, plus, Tyga gets really blunt about Kylie Jenner in a new song. Click on the audio player to hear it on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

