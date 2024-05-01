Listen Live
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man

Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media

The 2024 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage kicked off with another epic sail away concert featuring the legendary hip-hop duo Method Man & Redman.  Method Man and Redman took TJFV cruisers through their vast catalogue including hits from their WuTang days.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from this amazing performance.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

 


The post Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage appeared first on Black America Web.

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

2. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman take pictures with fans on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

3. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

4. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

5. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

6. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

7. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

8. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

The crowd at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

9. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman get the crowd hype at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

10. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

11. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Redman  at the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

12. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

ToMethod Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

13. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Method Man and Redman pose with the crowd at the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

14. Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Method Man and Redman perform on the sail away concert on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

More From KYSDC
Trending
14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Entertainment

Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison

8 items
Music

Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Entertainment

Peacock Announces Olympic Games Comedic Commentary Series With Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson

28 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

Entertainment

Back On Road: 6LACK Announces New North American ‘No More Lonely Nights’ Tour

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close