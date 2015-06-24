Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams Worth More Than Money’ Is Finally Dropping Next Week

With a Instagram post revealing what’s the album cover, Meek Mill has hip-hop heads waiting for this week to end. Like he promised at Summer Jam, Dreams Worth More Than Money is coming on June 29.

The announcement comes with the tracklist. It’s a 14-song set with over half of them featuring guests. It’s a mixed bag. Nicki Minaj and Future are probably going to go hard. But Chris Brown rarely draws excitement nowadays, and Swizz Beatz rarely makes tracks better these days.

Nonetheless, this is your next highly anticipated release in a year filled with them. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Lord Knows”

2. “Classic” feat. Swizz Beatz

3. Jump Out The Face feat. Future

4. All Eyes On You feat. Chris Brown

5. The Trillest

6. R.I.C.O. feat. Drake

7. I Got The Juice

8. Ambitionz

​9. Pullin Up feat. The Weeknd

10. Check

11. Been That feat. Rick Ross

12. Bad For You feat. Nicki Minaj

13. Stand Up

14. Cold Hearted feat. Diddy

