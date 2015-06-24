Rawyals Take Us Behind The Scenes Of “King Me” Video Featuring Fetty Wap

Staff | 06.24.15
Every now and then, a group comes along with a very bright future. Allow us to introduce Rawyals.

Rawyals are a new girl group and brainchild of Kedar Massenburg, the man behind D’Angelo, India Arie, and Erykah Badu, to name a few. Their music mentor 50 Cent has a lot of great things to say about Rawyals as well: “There is a clear lane in music being left wide open. These ladies are prepared to fill it. Call it crazy, sexy, cool or destiny, but they are the new wave.”

The group consists of the super beautiful Belkys, the lovely Asia, and the wild one, Ariel.

The girls recently released their debut single “King Me” featuring hot New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap, and now they’re offering us a behind the scenes look at their video.

Also stay tuned for their debut EP In The Raw.

